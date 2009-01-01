 Lake Havasu world finals 2021
  Today, 06:10 PM #1
    550 standup kid
    Lake Havasu world finals 2021

    Who all is going ?
    gonna be a big event this year he to the whole covid situation last year
    i know a lot of Bay Area people will be attending !!!
    see you guys there
    js 550 with rebuilt engine from a 94 for the haters
  Today, 06:23 PM #2
    trckdrvr
    Re: Lake Havasu world finals 2021

    Is that in October?
  Today, 07:39 PM #3
    550 standup kid
    Re: Lake Havasu world finals 2021

    Quote Originally Posted by trckdrvr View Post
    Is that in October?
    Yes sir
    js 550 with rebuilt engine from a 94 for the haters
