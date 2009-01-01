Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 taper bored carb bodies, rfi pump and 140mm skat 17/25 #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2015 Location Birmingham Posts 2,028 787 taper bored carb bodies, rfi pump and 140mm skat 17/25 Rfi pump with good impeller and trim nozzle, new wear ring, prob could use bearings. No cone. 200obo



taper bored 787 carb bodies. I left the jets in from my set up. Just bodies you will need the parts out of ur carbs. 175obo



