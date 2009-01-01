|
|
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
787 taper bored carb bodies, rfi pump and 140mm skat 17/25
Rfi pump with good impeller and trim nozzle, new wear ring, prob could use bearings. No cone. 200obo
taper bored 787 carb bodies. I left the jets in from my set up. Just bodies you will need the parts out of ur carbs. 175obo
17/25 skat impeller 140mm no rfi used one day 80$
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules