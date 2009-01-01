I have a 2009 800 stand up and want to know what it's worth and if I should sell it it has around 50 hours on it and it has been in storage for the last 4 years. Should I keep it because it's the last of the two strokes? Or should I sell it? But I don't know what it's worth this is a very tough decision as I have been riding for over 25 years and lost my beach house 4 years ago. So she's been sitting in storage and now I have to move her so I don't know what I should do any suggestions would be greatly appreciated