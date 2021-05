Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Yamaha WaveRaider 760 in So Cal #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2009 Location San Pedro, CA Age 42 Posts 408 WTB: Yamaha WaveRaider 760 in So Cal Hello, I’m looking to buy another Yamaha Wave Raider 760...

If anyone has a clean one for sale in So Cal that I can pick up,

Please let me know!

Thanks! Last edited by kev78; Today at 12:25 PM .

'97 Yamaha SuperJet 701

'95 Yamaha WaveRaider 701 62T

'93 Yamaha SuperJet 650 w/Coffmans’s sizzler exhaust w/box, westcoast head, skat-trak, worx dominator, etc...

'93 Kawasaki 750SX w/Coffman's rocket mod pipe, mikuni, skat-trak, worx, etc...

'03 Yamaha gp1300r w/d-plate, chip...



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules