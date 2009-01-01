this problem started several hours after barbs were rebuild with Mikun parts. when at wot runs it will rev to 7K but will oscillate between 4K and 7K, it will it will rev to 7K for about 4 seconds then drop to 4K for about 4 seconds it will repeat this over and over and then won't go over 4K. sometimes it will cut off, but will restart ok. some things that i have done are install new fuel valves and fuel hose. run new hose from tank to fuel filter to eliminate valve system, still have problem. I'm at a lost on what may be the cause of this problem. What to look for next? other engine runs ok