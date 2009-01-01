I was given this hull by simply asking about it. It sat in the overhead of an auto shop for a very long time and nobody seemed to know much about it. I sold it over a year ago to someone who never picked it up and I finally decided to keep it forever. My goals for this hull at this moment is a full internal restoration of the engine bay and to keep the skis outside wear and tear and history intact. I will only fix what I have to on the outside essentially and clean it.
current motor option is going to be my 750 small pin I had rebuilt from newmiller machine 3 years ago and never ran with the eventual goal to return this ski to a true 440 S/S setup. I already have many parts for that too but this is the only complete running engine I have and I want to get back on the water (I also haven't ridden in years)
This ski appears to have not been on the water in 28 years! I am happy to be the one that has the opportunity to get it back on the water again.
440 hull
440 pump W extrude hone and dual cooling
titanium driveshaft
stainless 17 deg impeller I'm having re pitched. (taking opinions on what deg I should go with)
will be doing banzai mod
wolff marine hood
normal hull mods/ sub plate bars quick steer etc.
750 motor is running 650 electrics and lightened newmiller fly. Head reworked to 26.5ccs.
46mm SBN
650 westcoast solid top exhaust with Jetco pipe.
