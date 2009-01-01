Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 superstock hull revival #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2011 Location 3 stacks and a rock CA Age 29 Posts 317 440 superstock hull revival I was given this hull by simply asking about it. It sat in the overhead of an auto shop for a very long time and nobody seemed to know much about it. I sold it over a year ago to someone who never picked it up and I finally decided to keep it forever. My goals for this hull at this moment is a full internal restoration of the engine bay and to keep the skis outside wear and tear and history intact. I will only fix what I have to on the outside essentially and clean it.



current motor option is going to be my 750 small pin I had rebuilt from newmiller machine 3 years ago and never ran with the eventual goal to return this ski to a true 440 S/S setup. I already have many parts for that too but this is the only complete running engine I have and I want to get back on the water (I also haven't ridden in years)



This ski appears to have not been on the water in 28 years! I am happy to be the one that has the opportunity to get it back on the water again.



440 hull

440 pump W extrude hone and dual cooling

titanium driveshaft

stainless 17 deg impeller I'm having re pitched. (taking opinions on what deg I should go with)

will be doing banzai mod

wolff marine hood

normal hull mods/ sub plate bars quick steer etc.



750 motor is running 650 electrics and lightened newmiller fly. Head reworked to 26.5ccs.

46mm SBN

650 westcoast solid top exhaust with Jetco pipe.



Last edited by _Evan; Today at 07:51 PM .



1978 440 KIA

1992 550 SX sold

1993 750 sold

1991 440 KIA



1987 550 modded

1978 440 superstock

