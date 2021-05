Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Selling my 800sxr need help? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2008 Location NJ Posts 148 Selling my 800sxr need help? I have a 2009 800 sxr stand up and I'm thinking of selling it but I don't know what to ask for it it's in fantastic condition with around 50 hours on it. It's been in storage for the last 3 years? I just like to get some base on one I should ask for it or is it too valuable to sell because it's the last of the two strokes? #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 509 Re: Selling my 800sxr need help? Originally Posted by jetski98 Originally Posted by I have a 2009 800 sxr stand up and I'm thinking of selling it but I don't know what to ask for it it's in fantastic condition with around 50 hours on it. It's been in storage for the last 3 years? I just like to get some base on one I should ask for it or is it too valuable to sell because it's the last of the two strokes?



