high torque starter, what are the kids running
Yep, I'm that guy.
Curious as to what is a good aftermarket high torque starter?
There are only 500 different ones to choose from, I'm sure all made by an 11 year old slave laborer in chi-nah!
Anyways its been eons since I needed one, looking for recent use, real time recommendations, please.
thx
(price not an issue)
