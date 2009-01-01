|
PWCToday Guru
Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box
Have the 650 reg installed and Im just wondering what wires plug into each other in the e box?
Thanks
Evan
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box
Don’t mess up that reed box , it will not work or last , need the 650 cdi in the 550 box to last
PWCToday Guru
Re: Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box
Alright Ill do that. This happens to be the cleanest 550 box Ive ever owned (got it from a 92 440 iirc) and I dont want to mess up any of the internals I may end up using on other things later.
Originally Posted by Bionic racing
Dont mess up that reed box , it will not work or last , need the 650 cdi in the 550 box to last
