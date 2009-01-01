 Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box
  Today, 03:17 PM #1
    _Evan
    Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box

    Have the 650 reg installed and Im just wondering what wires plug into each other in the e box?

    Thanks
    Evan
  Today, 04:07 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box

    Don’t mess up that reed box , it will not work or last , need the 650 cdi in the 550 box to last
  Today, 06:13 PM #3
    _Evan
    Re: Wiring up 650 stator to 550 box

    Quote Originally Posted by Bionic racing View Post
    Dont mess up that reed box , it will not work or last , need the 650 cdi in the 550 box to last
    Alright Ill do that. This happens to be the cleanest 550 box Ive ever owned (got it from a 92 440 iirc) and I dont want to mess up any of the internals I may end up using on other things later.
