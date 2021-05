Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 750SS no spark issue #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location T-town, AZ Posts 13,777 1996 750SS no spark issue Trying to get a 96 750ss running and I am not getting any spark from the plugs.





I cut back the plug wires back a 1/4", redid the ground wire, and Ohm'd the spark plug wires. They are showing 12.5+ volts at 20k on the meter. Still nothing.





Are there any other tests I can try to figure out why I am not seeing any spark? Don't really wanna throw money at parts if I don't need to.

