 2008 Superjet 24/7 fixed steer - Factory pipe, girdled head, lots of mods $6500
    2008 Superjet 24/7 fixed steer - Factory pipe, girdled head, lots of mods $6500

    2008 Superjet
    Titled as a 97SJ that's how I got it, if it bothers you, don't know what to tell you.

    Entire hood and hull is carbon reinforced. Slight nose rocker. Wide tray, front and rear footholds. Has custom GP1200 steering, pro taper fat bars, odi lockons, UMI billet throttle lever. Scupper valve uses a Yamaha gas cap to block it off.

    ADA billet girdled head, factory SJ limited B pipe, new ProK , dual cooled, Hooker 9/15, carbon rideplate, worx 201 intake grate, Kenny keepers, factory pipe waterbox, new oem relay, new JM coil, wamilton fuel cap, solas stainless pump shoe. Carbon reeds, extreem throttle billet adjusters. I'm sure I'm forgetting something.

    187488985_512432133231113_3884628653782486289_n.jpg187296228_512432209897772_940321423308611026_n.jpg187472550_512432173231109_7649102601203770817_n.jpg186540344_3969977796411276_49906040372020895_n.jpg186537439_1887814314725697_6970879928816368508_n.jpg

    $6500 obo - will meet within 2 hours or deliver within 4 for $300.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
