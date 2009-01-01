 1995 Yamaha FX-1 $4500 Sarasota FL - AM pole, hood, fresh built engine, new paint
  Today, 01:12 PM
    StuRat
    StuRat is offline
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    SRQ FL
    Age
    31
    Posts
    947

    1995 Yamaha FX-1 $4500 Sarasota FL - AM pole, hood, fresh built engine, new paint

    1995 Yamaha FX-1


    Fresh built 61x stock engine.

    Protec rideplate


    Solas stainless prop


    UMI aluminum -2" pole and steering


    Waterdawg freestyle lightweight hood


    Footholds


    Fresh paint (Mazda celestial blue mica) and turf with underpad mat


    New battery

    5130988C-B2B2-4443-B18D-C90BAEF96AF2.jpeg03F54DAE-CDA4-4506-9B32-C154A19D4998.jpeg62535DB2-5D15-45D4-A2A8-FD478917AED3.jpegAE7E6674-93B0-4351-9CDA-3CC105F216C4.jpegDA9CDDC7-BAFA-4E99-A711-CBD7F30A232C.jpegDE19C9D7-DE5B-496C-8A3B-1F94B524FF06.jpeg5F757073-F17D-466A-B3AD-AC18E0DA6E91.jpeg 187326516_171832018189843_9073921420610595071_n.jpg


    Ski has an Illinois title. Located in Sarasota FL - $4500 obo. PSI stainless pipe available for additional $500. I will meet within 2 hours or deliver within 4 hours for $300.
    1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS
