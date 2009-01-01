1995 Yamaha FX-1
Fresh built 61x stock engine.
Protec rideplate
Solas stainless prop
UMI aluminum -2" pole and steering
Waterdawg freestyle lightweight hood
Footholds
Fresh paint (Mazda celestial blue mica) and turf with underpad mat
New battery
Ski has an Illinois title. Located in Sarasota FL - $4500 obo. PSI stainless pipe available for additional $500. I will meet within 2 hours or deliver within 4 hours for $300.