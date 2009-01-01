|
|
-
Frequent Poster
Parting out 97 and 98 stx, 98 zxi keeping motors, all else available, DIGITAL GUAGES
Stock impellors 60, stock pumps in very good condition 150
Working Digital Guage clusters very good condition 300, better at 350
Assorted cables, buckets, trims, nozzles and hardware, just ask reasonable pricing
Local buyers can pick up single or double trailers for 350 and 700 with or without paperwork.
Pictures to emails or text only, all parts ship at buyers expense however you want them
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules