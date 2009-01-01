|
|
-
Kawasaki 750 SX - Hood - circular cover
Hi all, Took my ski out for blast at the weekend and when I brought it in and started cleaning it down and securing it, I noticed that the circular cover the clips into the hood was missing. I think I just need part 14024. Anyone know how I get myself one of these or another suitable solution?
