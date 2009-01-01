|
1998 GTX LTD Jet Pump Rebuild Questions, Concerns and Confusion
Some points of confusion/ problems I'm running into on this 98 GTX LTD Pump.
1. Does this shaft need replacing or good to reuse? its smooth to the touch, only part that isn't so smooth is the part that threads into the impeller. also is it safe to go aftermarket from OSD? as i cant find an OEM one anywhere.
https://ibb.co/hF9Jd01
https://ibb.co/pQx0q0Y
https://ibb.co/LJ1VRNL
https://ibb.co/KsMJJwg
https://ibb.co/Fq6b8gn
https://ibb.co/0mMj7Bs
https://ibb.co/xhRMJd3
2. Shop Manual shows a Neoprene seal, parts diagram does not... do i need one or should i use the "right stuff" and that's it ? im reading mixed opinions; any pro repair people want to chime in ?
https://ibb.co/2jc9DRB
https://ibb.co/Kz1DqCQ
https://ibb.co/t8z3jNZ
3. The thrust bearing i ordered OEM from seadoo matching the parts diagram number looks a little different from what i found on the pump...
https://ibb.co/hMgXGhw
https://ibb.co/CVrp1c0
4.My jet pump and impeller do not match the parts diagram part numbers and no where to be found on the part diagram of any year ... my pump is 271000873 and my impeller is 271000786 these 2 part number are no where to be found on the parts diagram why is that ?
https://ibb.co/mSxtdFL
https://ibb.co/WyvFbbK
5. Did i order the correct needle bearings considering my impeller and jet pump part numbers do not match the part diagram?
https://ibb.co/k8w9kP7
Thank you in advance to everyone who is helping me on the forum!!!
