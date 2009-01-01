 1994 VXR pro full part out
  Today, 06:49 PM
    1994 VXR pro full part out

    Complete 1994 VXR pro 701

    keeping long block for a square nose swap. Rest of ski for sale...

    all prices do not include shipping.

    intake grate $25
    couch mounts $50
    seat latch $15
    seat $50
    storage bin w/latch $25
    Steering cable $40
    midshaft $100
    dampner $5
    gauge $125
    exhaust tubes $15ea
    hood latch $15
    Fuel filler $15
    gas tank $30F958A78F-7397-4013-BEFB-C41CA3979779.jpeg079EC578-A5E1-41F3-BC08-3762536772ED.jpeg2879DD28-AC51-4CC6-B431-52B66602151D.jpegCE35BA86-4A21-4521-8831-89358DEFAB42.jpegE2304D25-80B0-4DAC-B3BF-DE78406F203B.jpeg
    IL Jet rider member #1

    Sean 630-207-2492

