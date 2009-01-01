|
|
-
PWCToday.com
1994 VXR pro full part out
Complete 1994 VXR pro 701
keeping long block for a square nose swap. Rest of ski for sale...
all prices do not include shipping.
intake grate $25
couch mounts $50
seat latch $15
seat $50
storage bin w/latch $25
Steering cable $40
midshaft $100
dampner $5
gauge $125
exhaust tubes $15ea
hood latch $15
Fuel filler $15
gas tank $30F958A78F-7397-4013-BEFB-C41CA3979779.jpeg079EC578-A5E1-41F3-BC08-3762536772ED.jpeg2879DD28-AC51-4CC6-B431-52B66602151D.jpegCE35BA86-4A21-4521-8831-89358DEFAB42.jpegE2304D25-80B0-4DAC-B3BF-DE78406F203B.jpeg
