Helping a friend with his ski he bought it. Put it in the water 30 seconds later its lost spark. When we started to diagnose it. It had weak intermittent spark. But as we continued testing loses spark all together has bin a issue for a few years now. Were motivated to fix this week he has tested the wire harness, Bypassed the killswitch, he said the coil ohm tested bad replaced with oem coil. Problem still the same replaced stator with one from SBT. Still same problem. Should we assume its the CDI/computer box? If so anyone got any good fixes or ideas? Can it be rebuilt? Anyone have a replacement? Would really love to put this back together never did get to see what it would do would love to ride it. Already have any more cash into the ski then its worth so may as well see it through to the end. I usually only play with kawi's. Only polaris I've every had was a old 780. And I just bought it for the trailer. But its bin a trooper thats why I'm surprised how much trouble these 1200 seem to be