Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 2000 slx1200. Loses spark. HELP!!! from polaris people #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 513 2000 slx1200. Loses spark. HELP!!! from polaris people Helping a friend with his ski he bought it. Put it in the water 30 seconds later its lost spark. When we started to diagnose it. It had weak intermittent spark. But as we continued testing loses spark all together has bin a issue for a few years now. Were motivated to fix this week he has tested the wire harness, Bypassed the killswitch, he said the coil ohm tested bad replaced with oem coil. Problem still the same replaced stator with one from SBT. Still same problem. Should we assume its the CDI/computer box? If so anyone got any good fixes or ideas? Can it be rebuilt? Anyone have a replacement? Would really love to put this back together never did get to see what it would do would love to ride it. Already have any more cash into the ski then its worth so may as well see it through to the end. I usually only play with kawi's. Only polaris I've every had was a old 780. And I just bought it for the trailer. But its bin a trooper thats why I'm surprised how much trouble these 1200 seem to be #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 34 Posts 206 Re: 2000 slx1200. Loses spark. HELP!!! from polaris people General rule is if you replaced everything in the ignition system and you're still having problems it's probably the CDI. I don't think there's a good way to test one but I could be wrong. Your 780 was a Fuji (Robin Heavy Industries AKA Subaru) engine and the 1200 is a domestic engine Polaris designed themselves. The SL hull is fun but the 1200 is actually slower than the Pro 785 and it doesn't have as an aggressive as a hull as a Pro. Polaris had some stumbling when they designed their domestic engines at first before they sorted them out and then just stopped making them. 90 Superjet - Coffman pipe, other mods

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

01 Polaris 600 sc xp sled - Stock #3 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2019 Location Bristolville oh Age 28 Posts 513 Re: 2000 slx1200. Loses spark. HELP!!! from polaris people Just went out and played with it a bit more I tapped the cdi and when I did it sparked for a second. Then I read the if you use a heat gun and heat up the cdi it may come back. So I did that. And ever since then it has sparked on all three everything. 100% so it looks like I need a cdi. Got any recommendations? Sbt sells what looks like maybe a refurbished oem cdi? Says its programed for that ski. Whats my best option. Dont wanna have to do this again Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules