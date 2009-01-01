I built this stand up jet ski in 2016, everything was bought brand new. The jet ski has at most 20 hours on it. After racing stand up jet skies for 7 plus years competitively, I was transitioning into the freestyle world. I rode it for a summer after I built it then my prioritizes shifted and it has been sitting ever since. I built the jet ski to be ridden at any lake. You can cruise up the lake, throw flips on pump gas, and keep the reliability.