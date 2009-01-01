 2016 Rickter XFS Dasa 1000cc Power Valve Stand Up Jet Ski - $20,000
    2016 Rickter XFS Dasa 1000cc Power Valve Stand Up Jet Ski - $20,000

    2016 Rickter XFS Dasa 1000cc Power Valve Stand Up Jet Ski

    I built this stand up jet ski in 2016, everything was bought brand new. The jet ski has at most 20 hours on it. After racing stand up jet skies for 7 plus years competitively, I was transitioning into the freestyle world. I rode it for a summer after I built it then my prioritizes shifted and it has been sitting ever since. I built the jet ski to be ridden at any lake. You can cruise up the lake, throw flips on pump gas, and keep the reliability.

    The jet ski has the following components:

    Hull
    *Carbon Fiber XFS Rickter hull
    *RRP Adjustable Billet Handle Pole
    *Bilge pump

    Engine
    *1000cc Dasa Powervalve (91 Pump Gas)
    *89mm Bore
    *42cc Domes *Jetinetics Lightweight Charging Fly Wheel *RRP Exhaust System TeExtreme
    *OEM Yamaha Ignition with MSD Enhancer
    * Thrust Innovation gas tank (3 gallons)

    Pump
    *148 Set back pump
    *Thrust Innovation EZ Flow Pro Trim

    and the list goes on....

    Kommander Industries assisted with some of the build and TomSki from Lake Havasu fine tuned it to get the most out of it.

    Asking $20,000. Call or text Ryan (520) 405-7951
