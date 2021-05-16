 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement
pxctoday

  Today, 10:06 AM #1
    digitish
    Frequent Poster
    91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement

    I will be taking on this project next weekend. Do you think I'm best off just replacing the seals and holder or get something like this that includes the shaft with bearing seal assembled already...

    https://www.ebay.com/itm/25420964266...kAAOSwW1da3dHb

    Any other tips form others that have done this?

    Thanks.
    Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 10.05.46 AM.png
  Today, 11:23 AM #2
    john zigler
    Re: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement

    There should be no reason to replace the drive shaft, unless yours is damaged, bent, bearing seal area pitted, grooved, etc.

    I will say, in my experience here, more often than not we find the housing to be bad. These are all old skis. The rubber delaminates from the aluminum housing, and is not rebuildable, and I am in WI with freshwater only skis. It would be worse if you are in an area with saltwater.

    We have both in stock here. Complete housings;

    https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ng-carrier-1-2

    And quality Japanese rebuild kits;

    https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ebuild-kit-kaw
  Today, 11:41 AM #3
    Myself
    Re: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement

    Yes, get a new rubber housing with new bearings and seals already in it. If you go used you WILL be doing it all over again shortly.
