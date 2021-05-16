Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Apr 2010 Location boston Age 52 Posts 207 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement I will be taking on this project next weekend. Do you think I'm best off just replacing the seals and holder or get something like this that includes the shaft with bearing seal assembled already...



https://www.ebay.com/itm/25420964266...kAAOSwW1da3dHb



Any other tips form others that have done this?



Thanks.

Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 10.05.46 AM.png #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 54 Posts 9,565 Re: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement There should be no reason to replace the drive shaft, unless yours is damaged, bent, bearing seal area pitted, grooved, etc.



I will say, in my experience here, more often than not we find the housing to be bad. These are all old skis. The rubber delaminates from the aluminum housing, and is not rebuildable, and I am in WI with freshwater only skis. It would be worse if you are in an area with saltwater.



We have both in stock here. Complete housings;



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ng-carrier-1-2



And quality Japanese rebuild kits;



https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ebuild-kit-kaw

Yes, get a new rubber housing with new bearings and seals already in it. If you go used you WILL be doing it all over again shortly. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

