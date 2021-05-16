|
91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement
I will be taking on this project next weekend. Do you think I'm best off just replacing the seals and holder or get something like this that includes the shaft with bearing seal assembled already...
https://www.ebay.com/itm/25420964266...kAAOSwW1da3dHb
Any other tips form others that have done this?
Thanks.
Screen Shot 2021-05-16 at 10.05.46 AM.png
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement
There should be no reason to replace the drive shaft, unless yours is damaged, bent, bearing seal area pitted, grooved, etc.
I will say, in my experience here, more often than not we find the housing to be bad. These are all old skis. The rubber delaminates from the aluminum housing, and is not rebuildable, and I am in WI with freshwater only skis. It would be worse if you are in an area with saltwater.
We have both in stock here. Complete housings;
https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ng-carrier-1-2
And quality Japanese rebuild kits;
https://www.watcon.com/jet-pump-driv...ebuild-kit-kaw
RCJS also doing business as WATCON
608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f
email watcon@watcon.com
Please visit our web site
new parts / products / services www.watcon.com
thank you
Please check out and like WATCON on Facebook
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 91 TS650 Drive Shaft Seals Replacement
Yes, get a new rubber housing with new bearings and seals already in it. If you go used you WILL be doing it all over again shortly.
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
