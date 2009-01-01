2417B202-F100-416D-A0E9-B9255ED326F9.jpeg
9C8F3196-B66A-436C-B531-3A361AD102EF.jpeg
D7046B90-6BB7-4840-8786-64D78F33EA98.jpeg
6F3C326C-9958-483B-B175-5DB1FFA8BCF4.jpeg
Long list of parts for the fixed steer. Fx1 is mostly stock.
pm me and we can talk details over the phone.
asking $11,500. Both skis on the trailer as shown in the pics, spare b pipe, PSI (Protec replica) stainless pipe for the FX1, Aquacart beach cart. Will meet reasonable distance or deliver for more.
titles for both. Located in Sarasota Florida. No trades.