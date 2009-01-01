Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Rollover valves for fuel tanks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2019 Location Florida Posts 95 Blog Entries 1 Rollover valves for fuel tanks Do factory skis come with any kind of rollover valve? All I can find is brass and you are not supposed to use brass in aluminum fuel tanks(getting one custom made). The aluminum valves I did find on summit all have AN fittings and bolt together instead of welding. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,493 Re: Rollover valves for fuel tanks 2 strokes....NO. 4 strokes.......sort of, they use a 'tipover switch' that shuts everything down. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules