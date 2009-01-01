|
Rollover valves for fuel tanks
Do factory skis come with any kind of rollover valve? All I can find is brass and you are not supposed to use brass in aluminum fuel tanks(getting one custom made). The aluminum valves I did find on summit all have AN fittings and bolt together instead of welding.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Rollover valves for fuel tanks
2 strokes....NO. 4 strokes.......sort of, they use a 'tipover switch' that shuts everything down.
