 Rollover valves for fuel tanks
  Today, 07:04 PM #1
    Mokarran
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Florida
    Posts
    95
    Blog Entries
    1

    Rollover valves for fuel tanks

    Do factory skis come with any kind of rollover valve? All I can find is brass and you are not supposed to use brass in aluminum fuel tanks(getting one custom made). The aluminum valves I did find on summit all have AN fittings and bolt together instead of welding.
  Today, 09:20 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,493

    Re: Rollover valves for fuel tanks

    2 strokes....NO. 4 strokes.......sort of, they use a 'tipover switch' that shuts everything down.
