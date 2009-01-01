|
550/750 conversion build: first backfiring, now no spark
I have a 550/750 conversion ski with a small pin single carb 750, 650sx stator, flywheel, and rectifier and otherwise 550 electronics. I bought the ski with the conversion completed, and it ran previously. This spring I pull it out of storage and try to get it running, at first it would start and run for a few seconds then I'd get a big exhaust-side backfire which would blow the exhaust apart at the coupler. It seemed like either a timing or a carb tuning issue, so I made sure the carb was set to stock 750 settings, but no improvement. I also inspected the stator/exciter coil and those appeared intact and set to neutral timing. Everything in the Ebox looks fine too. However, since inspecting all those things I no longer get any spark when I crank the ski. I've double checked all the grounds and referenced the wiring diagram and it all looks right.
I can't seem to figure out why I suddenly have no spark. I even swapped in a coil from another 550 and no spark with that one either.
Any advice is greatly appreciated
