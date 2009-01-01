Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/750 conversion build: first backfiring, now no spark #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Michigan Posts 2 550/750 conversion build: first backfiring, now no spark I have a 550/750 conversion ski with a small pin single carb 750, 650sx stator, flywheel, and rectifier and otherwise 550 electronics. I bought the ski with the conversion completed, and it ran previously. This spring I pull it out of storage and try to get it running, at first it would start and run for a few seconds then I'd get a big exhaust-side backfire which would blow the exhaust apart at the coupler. It seemed like either a timing or a carb tuning issue, so I made sure the carb was set to stock 750 settings, but no improvement. I also inspected the stator/exciter coil and those appeared intact and set to neutral timing. Everything in the Ebox looks fine too. However, since inspecting all those things I no longer get any spark when I crank the ski. I've double checked all the grounds and referenced the wiring diagram and it all looks right.

I can't seem to figure out why I suddenly have no spark. I even swapped in a coil from another 550 and no spark with that one either.



Any advice is greatly appreciated Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules