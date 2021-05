Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Installed new hooker impeller..feels kinda tight #1 Top Dog Join Date Sep 2003 Location conn Posts 1,514 Installed new hooker impeller..feels kinda tight Just installed my new impros 10/16 hooker in my 750 SX pump. Instructions say to torque to 90 foot lbs. impeller spun very freely when i hand tightened it. Perfect fit to liner. Couldnít put a crisp bill between the prop and liner. No rubbing! Once i torqued it it feels a bit tight. Itís my first experience with a 750 pump so Iím not sure if its correct. I installed the o ring before i threaded on the impeller. Please let me know if this is normal..

Thanks!





Sent from my iPad using Tapatalk



1990 Square Nose: Blue ported Jetmaniac 718~#ZERO lightened/drilled flywheel~ADA girdled/32cc~701 B pipe/flow control~Hooker 9-15~AAA pole~Pro-Tec rideplate~Tom21 Tubbies and nose piece



You are the first person I have ever seen complain about a hooker being too tight. In all seriousness if it's tight after you torqued it down it's probably rubbing, there's probably a spacer you need.

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

