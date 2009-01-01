 Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 05:05 PM #1
    mtgski
    mtgski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    ona lake
    Posts
    24

    Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey

    Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey

    Hi All:

    Im working with a leading powersports manufacturer to evaluate the interest of powersports customers in the development of riding experience centers across the US and Canada.

    Were hoping you will provide feedback around what you would expect at a riding experience sponsored by a manufacturer.

    Your valuable input is going to be the driving factor in a potential project to develop destination riding experience centers.

    Click on the link below to take you the survey:

    https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/4fc35ead45e54c5994e513a5d3fd7875

    Let us know what you think!

    Thanks,

    Mark
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:21 PM #2
    LA Dawg
    LA Dawg is offline
    PWCToday Newbie LA Dawg's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2009
    Location
    Everett
    Posts
    25

    Re: Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey

    Done, Mark, hit the link and filled out...would be great to get something here in the PNW...always great weather in Eastern WA, too. Good luck!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 