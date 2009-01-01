Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location ona lake Posts 24 Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey Powersports Destination Riding Experience Survey



Hi All:



Im working with a leading powersports manufacturer to evaluate the interest of powersports customers in the development of riding experience centers across the US and Canada.



Were hoping you will provide feedback around what you would expect at a riding experience sponsored by a manufacturer.



Your valuable input is going to be the driving factor in a potential project to develop destination riding experience centers.



Click on the link below to take you the survey:



https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/4fc35ead45e54c5994e513a5d3fd7875



Let us know what you think!



Thanks,



