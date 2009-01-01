|
Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question
I have a 2,000 XL1200 Ltd that has the D-Plate conversion and the Cat Chip. The other day, I got an alarm that said 'Exhaust'. I thought the chip would prevent that. Is there another way that code can get thrown, do those chips go bad, or was it just a weird blip? I stopped the ski and restarted it and was able to ride without the alarm after that.
Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question
I've had them do that. Try a 2k or 1.5k ohm resistor instead.
Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question
Thanks for the response. I bought the ski with the conversion already done, so I have no idea what chip is in there. Who sells the 2k ohm resistor? I looked at a couple places but none of them specify the ohms.
