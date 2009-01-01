Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 57 Posts 10 Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question I have a 2,000 XL1200 Ltd that has the D-Plate conversion and the Cat Chip. The other day, I got an alarm that said 'Exhaust'. I thought the chip would prevent that. Is there another way that code can get thrown, do those chips go bad, or was it just a weird blip? I stopped the ski and restarted it and was able to ride without the alarm after that. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 44 Posts 6,488 Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question I've had them do that. Try a 2k or 1.5k ohm resistor instead. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location North Carolina Age 57 Posts 10 Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question Originally Posted by Myself Originally Posted by I've had them do that. Try a 2k or 1.5k ohm resistor instead. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) wetjet87 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules