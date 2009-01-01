 Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 02:26 PM #1
    bellington
    bellington is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    57
    Posts
    10

    Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question

    I have a 2,000 XL1200 Ltd that has the D-Plate conversion and the Cat Chip. The other day, I got an alarm that said 'Exhaust'. I thought the chip would prevent that. Is there another way that code can get thrown, do those chips go bad, or was it just a weird blip? I stopped the ski and restarted it and was able to ride without the alarm after that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:59 PM #2
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    44
    Posts
    6,488

    Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question

    I've had them do that. Try a 2k or 1.5k ohm resistor instead.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:35 PM #3
    bellington
    bellington is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2019
    Location
    North Carolina
    Age
    57
    Posts
    10

    Re: Catalytic Converter Bypass Chip question

    Quote Originally Posted by Myself View Post
    I've had them do that. Try a 2k or 1.5k ohm resistor instead.
    Thanks for the response. I bought the ski with the conversion already done, so I have no idea what chip is in there. Who sells the 2k ohm resistor? I looked at a couple places but none of them specify the ohms.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. wetjet87

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 