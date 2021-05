Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB - Stock Flame arrestor 40 mm cdk II #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location grand rapids, mi Age 34 Posts 133 WTB - Stock Flame arrestor 40 mm cdk II What the title says. CDK II stock flame arrestor (single carb) needed. Let me know. Thx. - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.

- '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.

- '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop

- '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock

- '89 Wetbike 60 hp

- '84 550, might become a coffee table Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules