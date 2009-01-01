 Grease or oil Steering cables to extend life
  Today, 05:50 PM
    Mokarran
    Mokarran
    Join Date
    Feb 2019
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    92
    Blog Entries
    1

    Grease or oil Steering cables to extend life

    Any maintenance or something I should do before reinstalling to help extend the life of these?
  Today, 08:34 PM
    restosud
    restosud
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Location
    under a ton of work
    Posts
    2,160

    Re: Grease or oil Steering cables to extend life

    you can try oiling but not normally needed. takes a while for the oil to reach throughout.
