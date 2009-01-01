|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Grease or oil Steering cables to extend life
Any maintenance or something I should do before reinstalling to help extend the life of these?
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Grease or oil Steering cables to extend life
you can try oiling but not normally needed. takes a while for the oil to reach throughout.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- 89jetmate
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules