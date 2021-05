Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Worth buying?? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location Elephant Butte, New mexico Posts 130 Worth buying?? '05 Kawasaki STX 12F

I am considering purchasing this, for the trailer. The engine is seized, and I am a Sea Doo guy.

Does it have much value as a complete project, and if so, what would it be worth w/o trailer? Attached Images thumbnail_20210512_120259.jpg (323.6 KB, 2 views)

thumbnail_20210512_120259.jpg (323.6 KB, 2 views) thumbnail_20210512_120310.jpg (422.2 KB, 2 views)

thumbnail_20210512_120310.jpg (422.2 KB, 2 views) thumbnail_20210512_120224.jpg (230.9 KB, 2 views)

thumbnail_20210512_120224.jpg (230.9 KB, 2 views) thumbnail_20210512_120247.jpg (474.7 KB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) fastcar396 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules