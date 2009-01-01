Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 Superjet Grounds #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location delavan, wi Age 34 Posts 203 650 Superjet Grounds I made the mistake of taking apart my Superjet last fall and not putting it back together until this spring. I Think I am missing a ground somewhere, when I go to start it with the lanyard in, there's no click like a bad selenoid, no turn over, nothing. It feels like I'm missing a ground. I don't have a 650 service manual, I've only been using the 700 SN one. I did ohm out the start button and the circuit closes when I have the lanyard in and press start.



I have the ground from the battery going to the starter, the red cable on the end of the ebox going to the starter, and the center one goes to the battery.



It was put away running with no electrical problems. Thoughts?

98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished

98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling

95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over

01 Polaris 600 sc xp sled - Stock #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,373 Re: 650 Superjet Grounds After checking the Fuse and assuming you did not disassemble the Ebox, and all the Large Cables are in their original places at the Ebox then, if looking at Ebox installed in the SuperJet:



Left Ebox Red Cable goes to Battery Positive +

Right Ebox Red Cable goes to Starter Positive + Post or Stud

Black Negative Cable goes from Starter Flange Bolt to Battery Negative - Post



But the Starter could have broken down over the Winter. Did you test the Starter before installing it?



The Starter Relay could have also broken down during that time.



