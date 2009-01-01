 650 Superjet Grounds
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 11:19 AM #1
    pro785
    pro785 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Aug 2010
    Location
    delavan, wi
    Age
    34
    Posts
    203

    650 Superjet Grounds

    I made the mistake of taking apart my Superjet last fall and not putting it back together until this spring. I Think I am missing a ground somewhere, when I go to start it with the lanyard in, there's no click like a bad selenoid, no turn over, nothing. It feels like I'm missing a ground. I don't have a 650 service manual, I've only been using the 700 SN one. I did ohm out the start button and the circuit closes when I have the lanyard in and press start.

    I have the ground from the battery going to the starter, the red cable on the end of the ebox going to the starter, and the center one goes to the battery.

    It was put away running with no electrical problems. Thoughts?
    90 Superjet - Coffman pipe, other mods
    98 Polaris Pro 785 - stock graphics, just ported and polished
    98 Polaris Pro 785 - black top, cylinders milled .020, ported, polished, watcon cooling
    95 Kawasaki 750 sxi - R&D pipe, ported, polished, bored 1.5mm over
    01 Polaris 600 sc xp sled - Stock
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 03:05 PM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is offline
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,373

    Re: 650 Superjet Grounds

    After checking the Fuse and assuming you did not disassemble the Ebox, and all the Large Cables are in their original places at the Ebox then, if looking at Ebox installed in the SuperJet:

    Left Ebox Red Cable goes to Battery Positive +
    Right Ebox Red Cable goes to Starter Positive + Post or Stud
    Black Negative Cable goes from Starter Flange Bolt to Battery Negative - Post

    But the Starter could have broken down over the Winter. Did you test the Starter before installing it?

    The Starter Relay could have also broken down during that time.

    Check Fuse, Relay, Starter.
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 03:07 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. sovereignty

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 