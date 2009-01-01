I made the mistake of taking apart my Superjet last fall and not putting it back together until this spring. I Think I am missing a ground somewhere, when I go to start it with the lanyard in, there's no click like a bad selenoid, no turn over, nothing. It feels like I'm missing a ground. I don't have a 650 service manual, I've only been using the 700 SN one. I did ohm out the start button and the circuit closes when I have the lanyard in and press start.
I have the ground from the battery going to the starter, the red cable on the end of the ebox going to the starter, and the center one goes to the battery.
It was put away running with no electrical problems. Thoughts?