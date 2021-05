Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1996 750ss no start issue #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location T-town, AZ Posts 13,775 1996 750ss no start issue I've been rebuilding a 96 750SS for the last couple of months, it would turn over before I started rebuilding it. I reconnected the ebox and added a new battery last night, hit the start button and got nothing. Where should I start to figure out the electrical gremlin?





When I bought the ski, there was a jumper wire going from the negative battery post to a ground, but I don't remember where the ground was, where is a good place to ground on the engine? You are not acting like the person Mr. Rogers knew you could be... #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2004 Location Mesquite, NV Posts 1,282 Re: 1996 750ss no start issue That ground wire may have gone to the ebox like old 440/550 skis. I'm not sure, but I think the ground for the ebox on your ski is normally provided thru the stator. If that ground failed at some time, that ground wire you have may have been added. I'll quit before I sit~~~ #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location T-town, AZ Posts 13,775 Re: 1996 750ss no start issue Originally Posted by FOG Originally Posted by That ground wire may have gone to the ebox like old 440/550 skis. I'm not sure, but I think the ground for the ebox on your ski is normally provided thru the stator. If that ground failed at some time, that ground wire you have may have been added. You are not acting like the person Mr. Rogers knew you could be...

