Hi everyone, Im building an aluminum jet boat with 15F engine. I had to extend the immobilizer wire to be able to reach the dash board of the boat. I simply cut the whole 6 wire one shot but when I did that I heard the beep beep that the ski usually do when you put the key into the key switch. I extended the wire and after that I tried to start the engine without success. The engine was running good before that operation. Is there an anti thief system that lock the ECU ? Thanks for your help

