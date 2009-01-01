Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Riva Wet Pip Water water routing questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2016 Location idaho Age 33 Posts 30 Riva Wet Pip Water water routing questions hey, im not great at researching, but i did what I could.

I've combined what i know and made a picture of what all i plan on doing to install this Riva Wet Pipe that I acquired.

Also, to make it easier for anyone else that gets this pipe and plan on using it on a stock superjet 62T.

Can anyone answer some questions, and also confirm my picture looks solid?



Riva Wet Pipe.png183473671_10158582095148509_5652672313425729624_n.jpg



Questions





1)Shouldnt the right angle part of the 'T' go to the pisser instead of the stinger? I would think you would want the best flow to to be aimed at the stinger, and then excess gets dumped out the right angle portion to the pisser. But this picture shows the opposite? And along those same lines, wouldnt a "Y" be better than a 'T' adapter? Can someone explain the mechanics behind that?





2)Do i want a flow control valve right before the stinger? If so, what FCV should i get, and what should i 'set' it to?





3) Do i want FCVs anywhere else in the diagram?





4)Ive seen people add a Hose Flush right after the Head. What specifically are these used for? Just running the ski out of water? or Is it used for maintenance purposes as well?





5)I contacted Riva and they gave me the reccomended carb settings for the superjet and I put them in the picture. Do these look accurate? Im going to be using it at 2500, 3000, and 5000 elevations. What should I make changes to, to their reccomendations? Namely concerned about which direction to go and what sizes, and well as what my pop off should be?





