Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Molds for any ski #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2019 Location Ontario, California Age 34 Posts 157 WTB Molds for any ski Does someone around here have molds for skis or parts?

Im interested in talking to anyone who has any experience in making hulls, I have 10 years experience working with composites and have the facilities and tools at my disposal so i figured why not?

looking forward to hearing from anyone... ill be messing around and possibly making a carbon ride plate for my x2 in the next few days

