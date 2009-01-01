|
Detination PWC Experience Survey
Hello All:
I am working with a research group to gather information for a destination PWC Experience and would like your comments on the following questions:
1. What are your thoughts on a remote “experience center” where you could test a variety of PWC products?
2. What would your expectations of the overall experience be?
3. How far would you travel? Hour(s) from your home.
4. How much would you be willing to pay for a 4-hour, guided ride with a fully accessorized PWC?
Thank you in advance for your input.
Regards,
Mark
-
Re: Detination PWC Experience Survey
...Are you talking about guided tours or some kind of "remote “experience center"?..
^^ I don't even know what that means?
If you are talking about guided tours then yes they are very popular.
https://pwctours.com
