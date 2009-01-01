 Detination PWC Experience Survey
  Today, 06:09 PM
    mtgski
    mtgski is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    ona lake
    Posts
    1

    Detination PWC Experience Survey

    Hello All:

    I am working with a research group to gather information for a destination PWC Experience and would like your comments on the following questions:

    1. What are your thoughts on a remote “experience center” where you could test a variety of PWC products?

    2. What would your expectations of the overall experience be?

    3. How far would you travel? Hour(s) from your home.

    4. How much would you be willing to pay for a 4-hour, guided ride with a fully accessorized PWC?

    Thank you in advance for your input.

    Regards,

    Mark
  Today, 07:25 PM
    trckdrvr
    trckdrvr is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Location
    Georgia
    Posts
    33

    Quote Originally Posted by mtgski
    Hello All:

    I am working with a research group to gather information for a destination PWC Experience and would like your comments on the following questions:

    1. What are your thoughts on a remote “experience center” where you could test a variety of PWC products?

    "remote “experience center"?..No probably not.

    2. What would your expectations of the overall experience be?

    3. How far would you travel? Hour(s) from your home.

    4. How much would you be willing to pay for a 4-hour, guided ride with a fully accessorized PWC?

    Most everyone on this site owns jetskis so most wouldn't pay anything to ride yours for 4 hours when they can ride theirs all day.

    Thank you in advance for your input.

    Your welcome.

    Regards,

    Mark



    ...Are you talking about guided tours or some kind of "remote “experience center"?..
    ^^ I don't even know what that means?

    If you are talking about guided tours then yes they are very popular.

    https://pwctours.com
