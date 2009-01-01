Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Detination PWC Experience Survey #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2008 Location ona lake Posts 1 Detination PWC Experience Survey Hello All:



I am working with a research group to gather information for a destination PWC Experience and would like your comments on the following questions:



1. What are your thoughts on a remote “experience center” where you could test a variety of PWC products?



2. What would your expectations of the overall experience be?



3. How far would you travel? Hour(s) from your home.



4. How much would you be willing to pay for a 4-hour, guided ride with a fully accessorized PWC?



Thank you in advance for your input.



Regards,



Mark







Last edited by mtgski; Today at 06:10 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2008 Location Georgia Posts 33 Re: Detination PWC Experience Survey Originally Posted by mtgski Originally Posted by Hello All:



I am working with a research group to gather information for a destination PWC Experience and would like your comments on the following questions:



1. What are your thoughts on a remote “experience center” where you could test a variety of PWC products?



"remote “experience center"?..No probably not.



2. What would your expectations of the overall experience be?



3. How far would you travel? Hour(s) from your home.



4. How much would you be willing to pay for a 4-hour, guided ride with a fully accessorized PWC?



Most everyone on this site owns jetskis so most wouldn't pay anything to ride yours for 4 hours when they can ride theirs all day.



Thank you in advance for your input.



Your welcome.



Regards,



Mark







"remote “experience center"?..

^^ I don't even know what that means?



If you are talking about guided tours then yes they are very popular.



https://pwctours.com

Last edited by trckdrvr; Today at 07:31 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules