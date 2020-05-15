EZ Loader galvanized tandem trailer 18 ft flat deck
18 ft. Wood flat deck plus a spot for gas cans, generator etc.
5000# gross weight rated. Needs nothing and is ready to play. LED lights, spare tire.. Surge brakes so it will work on any vehicle.
Bunks can be easily added for almost any combo of toys. Tie down points on the deck. Box in pic NOT included but I have some smaller ones that could be included depending on deal. I have a set of bunks with a winch for sit downs that I could include depending on deal
$2650
Located in the northwest tenino, wa. Please call or text with questions 360-280-0759