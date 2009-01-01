 1998 kawasaki 900 running hot
    robin lloyd
    Join Date
    May 2021
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    2

    1998 kawasaki 900 running hot

    I have a Kawasaki 900 that after a few minutes the pisser stops pissing could this be cylinders port blockage? It has been sitting for about five years
    robin lloyd
    Join Date
    May 2021
    Location
    florida
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1998 kawasaki 900 running hot

    This ski seems to idle fine and accelerates good. The top speed seems to be 40. I was told it would do 50. When it sits for a while I have to use stating fluid to start it after that it will start on its own. Does it sound like I need a new fuel pump?
