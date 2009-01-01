Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1998 kawasaki 900 running hot #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2021 Location florida Posts 2 1998 kawasaki 900 running hot I have a Kawasaki 900 that after a few minutes the pisser stops pissing could this be cylinders port blockage? It has been sitting for about five years #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2021 Location florida Posts 2 Re: 1998 kawasaki 900 running hot This ski seems to idle fine and accelerates good. The top speed seems to be 40. I was told it would do 50. When it sits for a while I have to use stating fluid to start it after that it will start on its own. Does it sound like I need a new fuel pump? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) robin lloyd Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules