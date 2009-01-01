 F-15X Mirror Adjustment
pxctoday

  Today, 03:53 PM #1
    THIRTY2
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    45
    Posts
    14

    F-15X Mirror Adjustment

    One of the mirrors on my F-15X is pretty much centered and the other mirror is tilted way to the outside, which leads me to believe that they can be adjusted somehow. Does anyone know for sure?
  Today, 05:47 PM #2
    matt888
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    53
    Posts
    671

    Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment

    The glass you just push on it but it could be corroded or sticking.

  Today, 05:52 PM #3
    THIRTY2
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Louisiana
    Age
    45
    Posts
    14

    Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment

    I tried pushing on it pretty firmly and it doesn’t adjust. I don’t want to push too hard and break something.
  Today, 06:43 PM #4
    matt888
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    53
    Posts
    671

    Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment

    They do adjust we have 2 1500’s never had one stick that bad.

