F-15X Mirror Adjustment

One of the mirrors on my F-15X is pretty much centered and the other mirror is tilted way to the outside, which leads me to believe that they can be adjusted somehow. Does anyone know for sure?

Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment
The glass you just push on it but it could be corroded or sticking.

Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment
I tried pushing on it pretty firmly and it doesn't adjust. I don't want to push too hard and break something.

Re: F-15X Mirror Adjustment
They do adjust we have 2 1500's never had one stick that bad.

