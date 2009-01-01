Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2009 FZS Oil loss #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2008 Location Gulf Shores, AL Posts 30 2009 FZS Oil loss I changed the oil last week. Today was the first time I have been able to get the ski in the water. I noticed when I changed the oil there was no old oil to extract, only the oil from the filter when I unscrewed it. I used GTX 20w50 instead of Yamaha Oil. I was out in the water for about 30 minutes when I noticed the oil light came on and started beeping. I was able to make it back to the landing, keeping it under 20mph. When I got the ski home I checked the oil level and it was bone dry. No oil in hull, none in the water that I noticed. I pulled the plugs (which I also changed last week) and they were clean, no oil.



I have seen a couple of thread's on the forum's about FZS oil loss, but no answers as to why. Can someone please point me in the right direction on what might be causing the oil loss? I am hoping this isn't a serious issue.



