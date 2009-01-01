Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 95 Waveraiider 1100 triple flames into throat carbs and wont carry a load in water? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2019 Location Canfield, ohio Age 58 Posts 8 Blog Entries 3 95 Waveraiider 1100 triple flames into throat carbs and wont carry a load in water? Hi, I have a 1100cc RA1100T waveraider that sound good on the trailer but will not carry a load in the water. If I give it 3/4 throttle even on trailer with water going to it. you can see flames in all three carb floats. I checked timing on two of the cylinders and it looks good at 15btdc. I also ran on one cylinder while shorting the other 2 and it will start so all three cylinders will allow it to run at idle. I also while running held a screwdriver a 1/8" away from head bolt to verify decent spark out of all 3 plug wires. I removed carbs, cleaned and rebuilt them. Fuel Pressure seems good and replaced fuel filter. I dranined gas and mixed 50:1 new gas and oil. Oil pump disconnected and plugged off. I also found two bad reeds so put a new set of Boyesen dual stage reeds in. Starts right up now, but still flames into carbs. I bought this as a project for my 15 yr old, but am now at a loss. ANY HELP WOULD BE APPRECTIATED. compression pressure at 120psi on all three cylinders. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,661 Re: 95 Waveraiider 1100 triple flames into throat carbs and wont carry a load in wate I fix a bunch of these skis , people love em , rebuild carbs , oe kits , and rebuild pentagon pump , kits are available , set skrews @ 3/4 high 1 1/4 low , for now ,before you do the carbs , choke engine almost closed , leave choke on , start and rev up , see if it still backfires , the backfires are damaging your reeds , the reeds are not causing the problem , also while running , spray brake cleaner ( alternate fuel ) around cylinder base gasket , see if it dies , that is the common air leak point Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

