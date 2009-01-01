Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Safe to remove broken intake bar on Wave Venture? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2016 Location Cali Age 33 Posts 9 Safe to remove broken intake bar on Wave Venture? A friend of mine has a broken intake bar on his Yamaha Wave Venture and I was thinking it might be best to remove the broken bar with a Dremel. He doesn't want to replace the intake because it's pretty involved to replace it so I suggested removing the broken bar completely and sanding down the stubs.



It's a plastic grate and the bar is broken midway; all of it is present, but one half is stuck to the side of the other half.



I figure this is a danger to the pump and maybe even a rider of it breaks off at speed? Would it also reduce performance?



Can we just remove that one bar? It will be asymmetrical but hopefully improve flow. We didn't notice problems but we also bought the ski this way...











Whoops, I guess it's metal, not plastic.

