OEM Take Off Complete 760 Intake Assembly
Hey there guys 'n' gals, I need to find a complete oem/stock take off 760 intake system. Is there any chance one of y'all might have a complete intake setup available? I was asked to restore a Wave Venture 760 back to stock, the previous owner put a single carb with the Blowsion 650sx adapter kit on it so it needs everything...intake manifold, carbs, air box and flame arrestors, reed cages. I'd like to just get it all as a complete setup to go back to stock again in one foul swoop. If anyone has anything in good and clean condition, throttle shafts and kits are good and not in need of replacement, and preferably from a freshwater ski that would be ideal. Thanks everyone
