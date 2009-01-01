Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: OEM Take Off Complete 760 Intake Assembly #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2009 Location Ontario, Canada Posts 178 OEM Take Off Complete 760 Intake Assembly Hey there guys 'n' gals, I need to find a complete oem/stock take off 760 intake system. Is there any chance one of y'all might have a complete intake setup available? I was asked to restore a Wave Venture 760 back to stock, the previous owner put a single carb with the Blowsion 650sx adapter kit on it so it needs everything...intake manifold, carbs, air box and flame arrestors, reed cages. I'd like to just get it all as a complete setup to go back to stock again in one foul swoop. If anyone has anything in good and clean condition, throttle shafts and kits are good and not in need of replacement, and preferably from a freshwater ski that would be ideal. Thanks everyone

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) FOG Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules