Hi there!

Ive got a 98 GSX limited with 947 in it.

On water, seadoo just ramps up to 6-7K but there is almost no thrust.

Things ive done :



-new driveshaft seal and boot

-New wear ring

-Rebuilt pump

-took the pump shoe off, cleaned and re-sealed with sikaflex marine,

-PTO and driveshaft splines are good

-Carbs rebuilt



By doing so i eliminated cavitation, i think its my engine that's not spinning at shown RPM

Loss of power transfer somewhere.



Other symptoms (could not be related)



-on trailer, engine will rev up to 6k with a slightest touch of the throttle, then take a while to slowly come back to idle rpm



-had the engine out to replace the internal starter assembly, when re-installing, used two pieces of 18mm rod to align the engine with the pump, noticed that PTO end of the engine was sitting 3mm too low. Shimmed the engine, aligned it with pump.



I'm suspecting i'm losing power on the tapered PTO connection where its fitted onto the crankshaft but could be wrong.







previous owner stated he just swapped the engine and sold it to me. Apperently fresh rebuilt engine.

When i received it it had wrong o-seals in the carbs, pissing fuel everywhere and also engine was running away.

That was fixed by loosening the throttle cable and rebuilding the carbs with a mikumi kit.



Is there any other spot on the crankshaft perhaps, where i could lose power transfer under load in the water?

Is it possible the crankshaft was not rebuilt properly and i'm loosing power inside the engine before the PTO ?

