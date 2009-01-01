 Looking for documentation: Polaris 92-95 SL Air Intake Upgrade # 2871552
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 06:34 PM #1
    SeaBee63
    SeaBee63 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Toronto
    Posts
    6

    Looking for documentation: Polaris 92-95 SL Air Intake Upgrade # 2871552

    I discovered I have have this air intake on my otherwise stock SL750. I picked up this up from one of the classified forums about 10 years ago and I never updated my jetting.

    Supposedly this kit came with new main jets for the SBN38 carbs. I’m hoping someone here might have the documentation for this kit that they could share so I can get the recommended jets, baseline settings for high and low adjusters, and see if there were any other tuning tips.

    It looks like this…

    40D49C95-9755-45A0-B8AE-963286A3C0AF.jpeg
    Last edited by SeaBee63; Today at 06:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:57 PM #2
    CALJET
    CALJET is offline
    PWCToday Regular CALJET's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2008
    Location
    Ontario,Canada
    Posts
    94

    Re: Looking for documentation: Polaris 92-95 SL Air Intake Upgrade # 2871552

    https://www.shopsbt.com/forum/showthread.php?t=23527
    1999 Yamaha GP1200 - stock
    1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons
    2004 Seadoo 3D - stock
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. SeaBee63

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 