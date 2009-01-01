Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Looking for documentation: Polaris 92-95 SL Air Intake Upgrade # 2871552 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2014 Location Toronto Posts 6 Looking for documentation: Polaris 92-95 SL Air Intake Upgrade # 2871552 I discovered I have have this air intake on my otherwise stock SL750. I picked up this up from one of the classified forums about 10 years ago and I never updated my jetting.



Supposedly this kit came with new main jets for the SBN38 carbs. I’m hoping someone here might have the documentation for this kit that they could share so I can get the recommended jets, baseline settings for high and low adjusters, and see if there were any other tuning tips.



It looks like this…



Supposedly this kit came with new main jets for the SBN38 carbs. I'm hoping someone here might have the documentation for this kit that they could share so I can get the recommended jets, baseline settings for high and low adjusters, and see if there were any other tuning tips.

It looks like this…

https://www.shopsbt.com/forum/showthread.php?t=23527

