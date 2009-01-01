Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 88 Kawasaki 650SX Fuel Knob #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2015 Location Williamsburg, VA Posts 56 88 Kawasaki 650SX Fuel Knob I have a '88 Kawasaki 650SX (as seen in my profile picture). The fuel knob is a 1/4 turn knob (12 o'clock to 9 o'clock). My question for you geniuses is this, is up (12 o'clock) on and off (9 o'clock)? There are three hoses running to the back of the fuel selector knob which makes me believe that there's a reserve position too. It's a smooth transition from 12 to 9 (no detents). The choke is a similar 1/4 turn (with detents). I know that the 12 o'clock position is on and 9 o'clock is off (for the choke). So I'd assume that the 9 o'clock fuel position would be on and 12 would be off. That way under normal running conditions both knobs would be a 9 o'clock. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thanks - Jim '87 Kawasaki 650SX

'01 Waverunner XLT 1200

