Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 timing mapping #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2019 Location Uk Age 40 Posts 2 550 timing mapping Evening all, has anybody mapped out the ignition timing on a 550 please, im interested to see start timing, max advance and retard value and at what rpm ect. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules