94 750sx NO SPARK!
Ok so I just picked up this 750sx thats been sitting for 18+ years from a buddy of mine and says it ran when he put it away. Right now it currently has no spark when cranking except for sometimes it will throw ONE spark from each plug at the same time as soon as I let off the start button. Any ideas? Is it the stator or some sort of connection/ground issue?
Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK!
Cdi box , if msd , for sure it’s your problem
Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK!
It does have a msd enhancer it...you think thats the problem? Are they prone to issues?
