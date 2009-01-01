Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 94 750sx NO SPARK! #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location Henderson, NV Posts 84 94 750sx NO SPARK! Ok so I just picked up this 750sx thats been sitting for 18+ years from a buddy of mine and says it ran when he put it away. Right now it currently has no spark when cranking except for sometimes it will throw ONE spark from each plug at the same time as soon as I let off the start button. Any ideas? Is it the stator or some sort of connection/ground issue? '89 650sx

'93 750sx





#2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 2,653 Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK! Cdi box , if msd , for sure it’s your problem #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2008 Location Henderson, NV Posts 84 Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK! It does have a msd enhancer it...you think thats the problem? Are they prone to issues?

thanks '89 650sx

'93 750sx





Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 6 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 5 guests) Clint134 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules