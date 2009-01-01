 94 750sx NO SPARK!
  Yesterday, 11:39 PM #1
    Clint134
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Henderson, NV
    Posts
    84

    94 750sx NO SPARK!

    Ok so I just picked up this 750sx thats been sitting for 18+ years from a buddy of mine and says it ran when he put it away. Right now it currently has no spark when cranking except for sometimes it will throw ONE spark from each plug at the same time as soon as I let off the start button. Any ideas? Is it the stator or some sort of connection/ground issue?
  Today, 12:46 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    2,653

    Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK!

    Cdi box , if msd , for sure it’s your problem
  Today, 01:21 AM #3
    Clint134
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Location
    Henderson, NV
    Posts
    84

    Re: 94 750sx NO SPARK!

    It does have a msd enhancer it...you think thats the problem? Are they prone to issues?
    thanks
