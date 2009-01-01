 WaveVenture Donor Questions. Building (2) 1100 B1s
pxctoday

    WaveVenture Donor Questions. Building (2) 1100 B1s

    I have two B1 blasters. One is completely torn down, awaiting bilge paint this weekend. The other is being ridden until the first 1100 is built.

    I bought a 1995 WaveVenture 1100, and a 1996 WaveVenture 700. I have a Kawasaki 1100 Zxi, as well. All donors run.

    Ive been doing lots of reading for swappable parts. I’ve also read some contradicting posts. I want to clarify, if there are some takers of my concern.

    I read here on this board that the WaveVenture 1100 pump will bolt into the Blaster with NO modifications at all. Is this true? Which driveshaft? Which ride plate?

    If I have a plentiful pump, I’d like to use it.

    (I have two SJ's as well, so if there are swappables there, I would consider it like the Waterdawg pump shoe)

    LINK to conversation: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=160327

    Many thanks.
    Last edited by Derek14; Today at 07:06 PM.
