WaveVenture Donor Questions. Building (2) 1100 B1s
I have two B1 blasters. One is completely torn down, awaiting bilge paint this weekend. The other is being ridden until the first 1100 is built.
I bought a 1995 WaveVenture 1100, and a 1996 WaveVenture 700. I have a Kawasaki 1100 Zxi, as well. All donors run.
Ive been doing lots of reading for swappable parts. I’ve also read some contradicting posts. I want to clarify, if there are some takers of my concern.
I read here on this board that the WaveVenture 1100 pump will bolt into the Blaster with NO modifications at all. Is this true? Which driveshaft? Which ride plate?
If I have a plentiful pump, I’d like to use it.
(I have two SJ's as well, so if there are swappables there, I would consider it like the Waterdawg pump shoe)
LINK to conversation: http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=160327
Many thanks.
