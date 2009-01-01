Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location grand rapids, mi Age 34 Posts 129 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb Anyone have carb settings for this combo? Stock 750 big pin with stock exhaust, vortex flame arrestor.



High low speed jets

needle and spring

pop off

turns



Is anyone running this combo of engine and carb? Results? Too big for a stock 750?



Please and thank you. - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.

- '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.

- '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop

- '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock

- '89 Wetbike 60 hp

Please and thank you. What exactly does the IJSBA do? #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2008 Location grand rapids, mi Age 34 Posts 129 Re: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb Originally Posted by kweasel Originally Posted by I thought a single 46 was too big for a 750, mine would go progressively leaner during full throttle runs no mater how it was jetted. A vortex flame arrestor may make it work though, they are a little restrictive. I would NOT recommend an open K&N style with a large single carb unless you are good at tuning. Last edited by sailinstud420; Today at 05:32 PM . - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.

