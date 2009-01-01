 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb
  Today, 04:12 PM
    sailinstud420
    sailinstud420 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    grand rapids, mi
    Age
    34
    Posts
    129

    750 big pin with 46 sbn carb

    Anyone have carb settings for this combo? Stock 750 big pin with stock exhaust, vortex flame arrestor.

    High low speed jets
    needle and spring
    pop off
    turns

    Is anyone running this combo of engine and carb? Results? Too big for a stock 750?

    Please and thank you.
    - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.
    - '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.
    - '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop
    - '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock
    - '89 Wetbike 60 hp
    - '84 550, might become a coffee table
  Today, 05:07 PM
    kweasel
    kweasel is online now
    Resident Guru
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    Texas
    Posts
    1,119

    Re: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb

    I thought a single 46 was too big for a 750, mine would go progressively leaner during full throttle runs no mater how it was jetted. A vortex flame arrestor may make it work though, they are a little restrictive. I would NOT recommend an open K&N style with a large single carb unless you are good at tuning.
    What exactly does the IJSBA do?
  Today, 05:31 PM
    sailinstud420
    sailinstud420 is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    grand rapids, mi
    Age
    34
    Posts
    129

    Re: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb

    I've seen/read both. I run dual 44's on a yamaha 701, what gives? I need a kawai guru to chime in. Keep the thoughts coming. Does a single 38 restrict a stock 750?
    Last edited by sailinstud420; Today at 05:32 PM.
    - '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.
    - '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.
    - '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop
    - '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock
    - '89 Wetbike 60 hp
    - '84 550, might become a coffee table
