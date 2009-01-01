|
|
750 big pin with 46 sbn carb
Anyone have carb settings for this combo? Stock 750 big pin with stock exhaust, vortex flame arrestor.
High low speed jets
needle and spring
pop off
turns
Is anyone running this combo of engine and carb? Results? Too big for a stock 750?
Please and thank you.
- '96 rn sj. 714 62t, b pipe, msd, dual 44's, r & d manifold, ADA head, pro-x pistons, lightened flywheel, UMI handlepole, worx ride plate, R&D intake grate, Scat trak 9-17.
- '94 FX-1 701 61x , b pipe, msd ign enhancer, 44 sbn, SJ Tank, vortex f/a.
- '91 701 61x sn sj. ac handlepole, R & D scoop and plate, 12/17 solas prop
- '91 Sport Cruiser bone stock
- '89 Wetbike 60 hp
- '84 550, might become a coffee table
Re: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb
I thought a single 46 was too big for a 750, mine would go progressively leaner during full throttle runs no mater how it was jetted. A vortex flame arrestor may make it work though, they are a little restrictive. I would NOT recommend an open K&N style with a large single carb unless you are good at tuning.
Originally Posted by sailinstud420
Anyone have carb settings for this combo? Stock 750 big pin with stock exhaust, vortex flame arrestor.
High low speed jets
needle and spring
pop off
turns
Is anyone running this combo of engine and carb? Results? Too big for a stock 750?
Please and thank you.
What exactly does the IJSBA do?
Re: 750 big pin with 46 sbn carb
I've seen/read both. I run dual 44's on a yamaha 701, what gives? I need a kawai guru to chime in. Keep the thoughts coming. Does a single 38 restrict a stock 750?
Originally Posted by kweasel
I thought a single 46 was too big for a 750, mine would go progressively leaner during full throttle runs no mater how it was jetted. A vortex flame arrestor may make it work though, they are a little restrictive. I would NOT recommend an open K&N style with a large single carb unless you are good at tuning.
