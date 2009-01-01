|
Temperature monitor
Anyone know of a tiny peel and stick temperature monitor that is waterproof?
I'm having trouble with one of my jet skis overheating and near the end of last season I blew out the exhaust coupler before I noticed the idiot light. I'd like to mount a small digital readout in a location that is more in my line of sight than the idiot light is. I need to know when the temperature is climbing, not just after it's already sizzling hot.
