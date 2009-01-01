Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Temperature monitor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2020 Location Michigan Age 60 Posts 82 Temperature monitor Anyone know of a tiny peel and stick temperature monitor that is waterproof?

I'm having trouble with one of my jet skis overheating and near the end of last season I blew out the exhaust coupler before I noticed the idiot light. I'd like to mount a small digital readout in a location that is more in my line of sight than the idiot light is. I need to know when the temperature is climbing, not just after it's already sizzling hot. 96 & 97 1100Zxi Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) smokeysevin Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules